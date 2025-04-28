Eight dead, six injured in Anambra road accident

Eight persons, including four women, lost their lives while six others were injured in a ghastly motor accident along the Nteje-Awka route, near the New Terminal, close to Ukpo Junction, Anambra State.

The crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday, involved a Mack tanker without a registration number and a Toyota Hiace bus, registered as EKP375XM.

According to an eyewitness, the bus, heading to Onitsha, collided with the tanker while overtaking another vehicle on a single carriageway, leaving many passengers dead and others injured.

“The bus, traveling from Abakaliki to Onitsha, was speeding and overtook dangerously before colliding with the tanker, which was heading towards Awka on a single carriageway,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Joyce Alexander, said the crash resulted in eight fatalities.

She said the deceased included four males and four females, while the injured comprised two males and four females.

She sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

She urged drivers to prioritise their safety and that of others by maintaining safe speeds and ensuring that the road is clear before overtaking, to prevent such tragic incidents.

“Drivers must ensure they drive at a minimum safe speed and only overtake when the road is clear,” she added.

According to the Sector Commander, a rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje attended to the injured victims, transporting them to the hospital for treatment, while the deceased were taken to Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje, after confirmation by a doctor.

She demonstrated her commitment to road safety by visiting the crash scene, inspecting the crashed vehicles at Nteje Police Station, and meeting with the NUPENG Chief of Taskforce.

She also visited the surviving victims at Regina Caeli Hospital and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital to assess their condition and offer support.

The Sector Commander’s proactive approach underscores the FRSC Anambra Sector Command’s dedication to preventing road crashes and ensuring the safety of all road users.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE