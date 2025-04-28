Court orders parties in Anchor Dataware, Interior Ministry dispute to maintain status quo

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered all parties involved in a contract dispute between Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited and the Federal Ministry of Interior to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the directive on Monday following a suit filed by Anchor Dataware against the ministry, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the alleged wrongful termination of a contract to manage and maintain the e-Citibiz platform.

The platform is crucial for automating processes related to expatriate quotas, business permits, citizenship registration, and marriage documentation.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/770/2025, seeks a declaration that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement between Anchor Dataware and the ministry remains valid.

The company is also asking the court to declare its termination through a letter dated 15 April 2025 as unlawful, alleging a breach of contract terms. Additionally, the firm is seeking an injunction to prevent the ministry from appointing another service provider without adhering to the three-month notice period stipulated in their agreement. Anchor Dataware is also demanding ₦20 million in damages.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel for the plaintiff, A.O. Amagwula, and defence counsel for the defendants, Abiola Olawola, appeared before Justice Nwite.

The court had initially adjourned the matter on 24 April to allow for proper service of court documents. However, Olawola requested another adjournment, noting that the defence was recently served the plaintiff’s counter-affidavit and still had time to respond.

Amagwula did not oppose the adjournment but urged the court to officially instruct all parties to refrain from actions that could impact the ongoing case. In a brief ruling, Justice Nwite emphasised that once a case is before the court, justice demands that no party should take steps that could prejudice the proceedings.

“This is a court of record. If a matter is before the court, justice demands that, without any pronouncement, parties must stay action on all issues related to the case pending the hearing of the substantive suit,” Justice Nwite said.

The defence counsel assured the court that the defendants would respect the judicial process. The case was adjourned to 3 June 2025 for hearing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE