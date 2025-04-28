Lagos taskforce nabs two bike riders for alleged drug trafficking, criminal activities

In a major crackdown against drug-related crimes, the Lagos State Taskforce has apprehended two suspects for allegedly using commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, to traffic illicit drugs across the metropolis.

The suspects, identified as Soji Inawole (40) and Mufu Shobo — who is currently on the run — were reportedly involved in transporting illegal substances such as Colorado, Indian hemp, and other narcotics. During the operation, officers discovered a stash of drugs, scissors, and other prohibited items hidden inside a school bag.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation around the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijaiye Bus Stop, and Agbado Railway Station Road, as part of the Taskforce’s intensified efforts to rid the city of criminal elements.

According to CSP Adetayo Akerele, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, the operation is part of the agency’s broader strategy to restore public order and enforce its zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities.

“This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that compromise the security of our communities. The suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue,” Akerele said in a statement released by the Taskforce.

Further investigations revealed that some Okada riders were actively collaborating with drug dealers, ferrying narcotics between brothels and other hotspots across the city.

Several motorcycles linked to the illicit trade were seized during the sweep for violating traffic rules and facilitating criminal activities.

Akerele stressed the need for continuous vigilance from the public, encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity through the Taskforce’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.

“We call on all Lagosians to support our efforts. Community vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure environment,” he urged.

The Taskforce has since charged the arrested suspect, Soji Inawole, to court, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The Lagos State Taskforce reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining strategic enforcement operations to curb crime, ensuring that Lagos remains a safe and orderly city for all.