Kogi faces communication hiccup as state govt, MTN face-off lingers

A bitter dispute between the Kogi State government and telecommunications giant MTN has brought communication services in the state to a grinding halt.

The controversy centres around MTN’s alleged failure to comply with state regulations and pay required fees, prompting the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA) and the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) to seal off MTN’s offices.

The shutdown has left millions of MTN subscribers scrambling for alternative networks, overwhelming the infrastructure of other providers like Glo and Airtel.

The resulting congestion has severely impacted service quality, making communication difficult for residents.

Dr Julius Elukpo, Chairman of the Kogi Elders Forum, has threatened to sue MTN if services are not restored within 24 hours.

“The lack of network has caused me a lot of damages,” he said, calling on affected customers to take similar action.

Elukpo emphasised that MTN should settle its disputes with the government and make necessary payments to restore services.

The state government maintains that MTN has not fulfilled its obligations, including paying fees for its extensive fiber optic network across the state.

KUIMCA and KGIRS have vowed not to lift the shutdown until MTN complies with state regulations.

