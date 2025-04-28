Alleged money laundering: Honour EFCC’s invitation, Court orders Aisha Achimugu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ordered Aisha Achimugu to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, directed that she must also appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, for her matter.

The judge gave the ruling in respect of a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, filed by Achimugu against several law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

In its response to Achimugu’s application, EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court of a counter-affidavit deposed to by one of its investigators, Chris Odofin, outlining the circumstances leading to her invitation.

In the affidavit, Odofin averred that Achimugu is under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.

Achimugu had initially honoured the Commission’s invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety, Darlington N. Ozurumba.

However, she allegedly failed to report back as agreed, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Commission.

The affidavit further revealed that Achimugu, in her statement, explained the inflow of N8.71 billion into her corporate bank accounts as an “investment fund” for the acquisition of an oil block.

She claimed that the funds were transferred to the Federal Government’s account through her company, Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited, referencing documentation from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

However, further investigation indicated that Achimugu’s company actually acquired two oil blocks—Shallow Water PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore PPL 302-DO—at the cost of $25.3 million.

The affidavit stated that investigations showed the payments were allegedly made in cash via bureau de change operators, and that the ultimate sources of the funds could not be traced to any legitimate business income or partnerships.

The Commission also alleged that the acquisition process was fraught with corruption and that, despite the acquisition, neither of the two oil blocks had commenced exploration or production as of the time of investigation.

The EFCC stressed that Achimugu’s current suit is a calculated attempt to frustrate the ongoing investigation, despite a previous court decision in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2024, which dismissed her claim of fundamental rights violations.

Following the dismissal of the earlier suit, the EFCC continued its investigation by dispatching inquiry letters to various banks, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), land authorities, the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to gather more evidence. As more responses were received, the team analyzed them while awaiting further responses.

The affidavit also revealed that the applicant operates a total of 136 bank accounts across ten different banks, both in her personal and corporate names.

The court adjourned the case till April 30, 2025, to enable Achimugu to report to the EFCC on Tuesday as directed by Justice Ekwo.