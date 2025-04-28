Edo: Kidnappers abduct LP chieftain, demand N50m ransom

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Okasime Olowojoba, was on Saturday kidnapped along the Auchi-Benin-Ibilo Road.

Olowojoba, a real estate developer, is also the Akoko-Edo Ward 1 Chairman of the LP.

The victim, who was said to have gone to Auchi to bring his children to Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, for the resumption of school on Monday, was initially kidnapped alongside his children and his househelp.

Tribune Online further gathered that Olowojoba was, however, taken into captivity by his abductors, who abandoned the victim’s children and househelp.

The incident happened on Saturday at a bad spot around Sasaro, an area notorious for a series of kidnappings in recent times.

A family source, who broke the news of Olowojoba’s kidnap on Monday, said that the kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding a ransom of N50 million.

“Valentine Okasime Olowojoba is the Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party (LP). He went to Auchi to pick his children. His children and wife went to Auchi for holidays; he went to bring his children to resume school on Monday.

“On their way back that Saturday, he was kidnapped, and it happened that day when the network in the area did not function at all till Sunday.

“They were all initially being taken into the bush by the kidnappers, but they later left the househelp and the children and went with him. They picked him up and abandoned his vehicle on the road.

“There was no network that Saturday; it was restored around 12 noon on Sunday, and I learnt from his brother that as of Monday, they were asking for a ransom of N50 million.

“I also learnt that some other people were also kidnapped in the same area on Sunday,” the source said.

