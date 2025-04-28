NRC to resume Warri-Itakpe train services Wednesday

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday announced plans to resume the Warri-Itakpe train services (WITS) on Wednesday, 30 April.

In a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC stated that passengers who previously opted for a ticket refund have been fully reimbursed while the train service was suspended. Those who chose not to be refunded can revalidate their tickets for any preferred travel date via the corporation’s e-ticketing platform.

According to the NRC, “The NRC wishes to inform the public that following the suspension of the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on 10 April 2025, due to technical and operational challenges—chief among them multiple engine failures—services will resume on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

“The NRC management, led by MD/CEO Dr Kayode Operfa, sincerely apologises to passengers, stakeholders, and the general public for the disruption caused during the suspension. NRC engineers have worked diligently to rectify the issues, enhance operational capacity, and improve service delivery.

“Our esteemed passengers should kindly note that WITS services will operate six days a week—Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Sunday. Starting 1 May 2025, Thursdays will be reserved for the maintenance of track and rolling stock.

“Passengers who previously opted for a ticket refund have been fully reimbursed. Those who chose not to be refunded can revalidate their tickets for any preferred travel date via our e-ticketing platform. For assistance, please contact our ticketing line at 0903 788 0657.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience, support, and cooperation of our esteemed customers and stakeholders. We assure you of enhanced and reliable service delivery.”

