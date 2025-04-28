EFCC probes seizure of $86,500, 305,150 Saudi Riyals, €200 at Kano airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Monday that its Kano Zonal Directorate has commenced an investigation into the $86,500, 305,150 Saudi Riyals, and €200 confiscated by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated that the monies were discovered in an unaccompanied bag suspected to have been smuggled into the country and intercepted on Sunday, 27 April, when a clearing agent, Sale Bala, attempted to retrieve the bag.

“Upon physical inspection, Customs officers uncovered the foreign currencies concealed in bedspreads (duvets) and date packs tucked into the luggage.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Bala and a second suspect, Abdullahi Tahir, who was reportedly tasked with receiving the bag after clearance.

“The money was handed over to the EFCC by Chief Superintendent of Customs, CSC Abdulahi Hashim, and received on behalf of the Commission by Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACEII Aminu Bashir,” Oyewale stated.

According to him, the suspects and the seized funds are in EFCC custody, adding that they will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

He further noted that the Commission commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and reiterated the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy.

“The Commission, in collaboration with Customs and other stakeholders, is intensifying efforts to enlighten stakeholders on the legal requirements for cash movement and the consequences of non-compliance,” the EFCC spokesman stated.

On Saturday, 26 April, the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the NCS jointly organised a sensitisation programme to educate all stakeholders about cash movement in and out of Nigeria and the legal requirements governing such transactions under Nigerian laws and regulations.

The event, Oyewale stated, witnessed a massive audience, including members of the bureau de change community, travel agencies, airport authorities, pilgrim boards, and the Kano Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

