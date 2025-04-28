Edo: Police arrest man over alleged possession of single barrel shotgun, others

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Yunusa Alhaji Mumini, over alleged possession of a single-barrel shotgun, one live cartridge, and a cell phone.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Moses Joel Yamu, on Monday in Benin, the suspect was arrested at an “evil forest” in Ohosu, along the Benin-Lagos Road, following a joint security operation.

According to the statement, the suspect is currently undergoing investigation by the command.

“The Edo State Police Command, in conjunction with the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Security Corps, Forest Security, as well as hunters, mobilised and invaded the ‘evil forest’ at Ohosu, along the Benin-Lagos Road for a bush-combing operation.

“The operation, which commenced on Saturday, 26/04/2025, at about 0600hrs and lasted the whole day, was led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika.

“This is one of the strategies outlined by the Commissioner of Police to give the farming populace confidence and to further push these criminals away from Edo State.

“In the process, one Yunusa Alhaji Mumini, male, 30 years old, was arrested with a single-barrel shotgun, one live cartridge, and a cell phone.

“He is currently under investigation,” the statement concluded.

