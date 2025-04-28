FG swaps Pro-Chancellors of Dutsin-Ma, Kebbi varsities

The Federal Government has approved the transfer of Retired Colonel Abdulmuminu Aminu, current Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, to serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Kebbi, while Ali Abubakar Jatau, current Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, will now serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma.

The transfer takes immediate effect, according to a statement released by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo on Monday in Abuja

She noted that swapping of the two Pro-chancellors was in line with the ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, and good governance in the universities.

Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa in approving the changes, emphasized that the ongoing reforms were focused on creating a more conducive educational environment for Nigerian students while safeguarding the high standards of the nation’s universities.

He stated, “With the renewed reforms going on in the education system, we are determined to ensure fairness, transparency, and high level of governance across all our universities, ensuring that our children receive the right education in the most conducive environment.”

He further stressed that the Federal Ministry of Education stands at the forefront of promoting transparency by ensuring that principal officers in universities are appointed strictly based on merit.

“This is how we can continue to uphold the high standards of our universities and sustain public trust,” he added.

"In line with this vision, the Ministry has approved the transfer of Retired Colonel Abdulmuminu Aminu, current Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, to serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Kebbi, while His Excellency, Ali Abubakar Jatau, current Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, will now serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma. This transfer takes immediate effect.

“Dr. Alausa expressed gratitude to both eminent personalities for their continued dedication and service to the nation’s educational development.

“The Ministry remains committed to enhancing good governance in the education sector as it works towards building a stronger, more transparent, and merit-driven university system for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement added.

