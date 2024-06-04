Wandieville, an innovative company in the agricultural and nutrition sector operating across the entire agricultural value chain, has partnered with 253 small businesses, providing in the processing, packaging and marketing of Vitamin A food products to create demand, improve visibility and accessibility of Vitamin A food products in Nigeria.

Vitamin A deficiency has severe health impacts such as malnutrition, vision loss, blindness and impaired cognitive development especially in children and pregnant women.

In Nigeria, the prevalence of vitamin A deficiency is 28.1%. There is currently a market share for vitamin A crops in Nigeria, with cassava at 2.8% and maize at 0.3% (Dalberg, 2019) because maize and cassava are staple foods they are widely grown and consumed in Nigeria, with over 100 million Nigerians consuming cassava and maize products daily.

A recent study by Euromonitor reported that food processors constantly encounter problems in marketing Vitamin A food products, including a lack of technical understanding, innovation, and underdeveloped market channels, hindering their involvement despite eagerness.

To address these challenges, Wandieville designed and implemented a marketing campaign strategy for vitamin A food products.

This involved partnering with 253 food processors and vendors in selected markets. We trained them on processing, packaging and marketing techniques.

Additionally, they assisted farmers in promoting their Vitamin A crops by connecting them with processors and vendors.

Wandieville‘s marketing efforts included below-the-line activities like providing point-of-sale materials and organizing market activations.

They also partnered with restaurants for food tasting sessions to influence consumer taste and gain valuable feedback.

Utilising above-the-line approaches such as radio jingles, food conversations, and banners, reportedly increased consumer demand and awareness for Vitamin A products.

These initiatives not only supported food businesses but also offered capacity training, ensuring sustainability beyond the programme.

