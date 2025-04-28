FG begins payment of five months wage award arrears

The Federal Government is set to pay the outstanding five-month N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government had previously paid five months’ wage award to federal government employees in instalments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be disbursed in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

The OAGF stated that the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid alongside the April 2025 salary; it will be disbursed immediately after the salary is paid,” the OAGF said.

Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fully implementing all policies and agreements concerning staff remuneration and welfare, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency.

