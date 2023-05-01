The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerian workers to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of our nation.

This is as the main opposition party saluted the Nigerian Workers as they celebrated this year’s Workers’ Day with their counterparts across the world.

The plea is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, which commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving the fatherland “despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which have brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years.”

The PDP stated: “The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.”

It noted that many Nigerians, especially workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election which was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results and brazen subversion of the Will of the people.

The Party charged Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.

The statement said that the PDP continues to “recognize the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting enmasse for our Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 Presidential election, while assuring that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the Tribunal so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years.”

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians workers and indeed all citizens “not to resign to despondency but remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrong meted on our Nation so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability and economic prosperity.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE