The chairman of Kwali LGA in the FCT, Danladi Chiya, has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, to come to his aid in rescuing 29 people abducted at Yewuti village of the council, saying he is in pain over the incident.

Chiya made the appeal when he visited the community in the company of security agents to sympathise with the families of the abducted victims, where he described the incident as unfortunate.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE had reported how kidnappers in the wee hours of Tuesday, April 25, invaded Yewuti, the hometown of the former vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, and abducted 29 residents comprising of women, children and adults in the area.

The chairman said the kidnapping happened barely 48 hours after he visited the community where he attended the seventh-day Fidda’u prayer for the late mother of the former vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu.

“Reported cases of kidnapping in Kwali Area Council had gone down to some minimal level, until recently, when we received a report of the kidnapping incident in Chida village, where the village chief and his subjects were abducted two weeks ago,” he said.

“This is barely two weeks and some days now when the village head of Chida in Wako ward and nine of his subjects were abducted. All efforts to rescue them up till this moment have proved abortive,” the chairman said.

According to him, on receiving information on the latest abduction in Yewuti, he alerted the security agents, saying that unfortunately, before they arrived at the village, the victims had already been taken away by the kidnappers.

“And information reaching us now is that the 29 abducted victims were whisked away to the same place that used to be their den in a forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State that shares boundary with Kogi State,” he added.