By: Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the Katsina State Executive Committee of the party with immediate effect.

This comes after the outcome of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections which the party lost.

There had also been tension between the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shema and the governorship candidate of the party, Lado Damarke.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the dissolution of the committee followed an extensive deliberation on issues relating to the State Chapter of the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

It said the decision of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The PDP charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of

Katsina State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.