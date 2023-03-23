By: Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

A Minna Chief Magistrate Court No. 3, sitting at the High Court Complex has ordered the remand in the Correctional facility of three persons for being in possession of ballot papers, result forms and snatching of BVAS machines.

The three accused persons were arrested by the operatives of the Police in Agaie Divisional Command for being in possession of the electoral materials used in the conduct of the March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections in Agaie town.

The accused; Usman Aliyu, Mohammed Mohammed and Salihu Mohammed were standing trial on four count charges which bordered on criminal conspiracy, being in possession of ballot papers, snatching of BVAS machine no 26.01.10001 and other electoral materials and failure to give information to the public servant.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), Inspector Emmanuel Bassa, the Four count charges were punishable under section 97 of the penal code and section 115(2)126(1)of the Electoral Act,2023.

The Police report marked MN/ CR/20/ 2023 states “that on 18th of March,2023 during the collation of results for the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections at Bugama, polling unit, Magaji Ward of Agaie, some thugs invaded the polling unit and behaved in a disorderly manner, threatened the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, snatched the BVAS machine no 26.01.10001and other electoral materials.

“Police swung into action and moved to the scene and recovered the INEC materials and arrested you, Usman Aliyu, Mohammed Mohammed and you, Salihu Mohammed, all of Ekowuma area and Buhama village via Agaie.

“Further Police investigation revealed that you, Mohamed Mohammed, you, Salihu Mohammed, you both knew the position of the INEC materials and you failed, neglected and deliberately refused to give information to the police, you are thereby suspected to have committed the above offences.”

When the charges were read to the defendants by the Magistrate, Ahmed Aliyu Musa, they all pleaded not guilty and the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Bassa then requested for the adjournment of the case to enable the Police to complete the investigation and to arrest those on the run.

The case was adjourned to the 4th of April by the Magistrate for further mention and they were ordered to be remanded in the correctional facility.

