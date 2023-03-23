By: Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has urged youths to support the next administration of Siminialayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was declared winner of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election in the state.

Okocha, who is also the chairman of Concerned APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), spoke during a victory party for youths of the state in Port Harcourt, Tuesday evening, said Fubara’s victory at the polls is a victory for the people of the state.

According to him, the incoming Governor whom he described as a youth needs the backing of youths to succeed in his leadership of the state.

“The Governor-elect is a youth, this is your government, so you should be ready to participate fully in administration, support Sim to succeed,” he charged the youths.

Okocha also charged the incoming Governor to always carry the youths along throughout his administration in the state.

He said, being a youth, and with Governor Nyesom Wike’s support, the state is going to enjoy higher dimension of development and urged all hands to be on deck.

“The win recorded in the Governorship election is victory for the state”, Okocha stated, adding that “Governor Nyesom Wike recently appealed to youths of the state to support the candidature of Siminalayi Fubara, promising among other things a victory celebration if he wins.

“With this victory, we’re now looking forward to seeing a better Rivers state. Changes is not radical, Fubara has now emerged as governor-elect, when he is sworn in on May 29, 2023, he will continue on the achievements of his predecessor, the soon-going Governor Wike.”

He expressed readiness to be part of the government, stressing that the state is experiencing a new order in politics.

“What you’re seeing in Rivers state today is a new order in our political landscape, the order that the people of the state have spoken and agreed on a choice of a Leader, which was actively demonstrated by the candidate’s victory across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.





“As the Leader of APC in Rivers State, there is nothing wrong in being part of Fubara’s Government, more so when he has promised to run all-inclusive government, a government of unity, meaning that he is going to co-opt in members of other political parties in the state into his administration.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE