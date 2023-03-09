Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates and letters to come forward and collect them, after which they said the documents would be returned to the commission.

The university’s deputy registrar, Students’ Affairs Division, Mrs Mobolaji Ashiru, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday said the school had given a long notice to graduates of the university on both regular and part- time studies since inception in 1983 to date, who had applied for NYSC exemption certificates based on their age at the time of their graduation, but yet to collect them to come to school to collect them.

She said the collection exercise commenced since middle of January this year, noting that some had come forward to collect theirs while numerous others had not shown up till date.

According to her, NYSC has given a directive to all schools with unclaimed exemption certificates and letters to return them to its headquarters.

“We were given till the end of March this year to do so after which we are expected to return those not yet collected,” she added.

Mrs Ashiru explained that not all the certificates were issued the same year by the NYSC but had accumulated over the years.

She, however, disclosed that the university still had about 19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates and letters in its custody as of the time of filing this report on Tuesday.

She said that the reason for the large number might be due to factors such as relocation, old age, death, among others.

She emphasised that only graduates above the mandatory 30 years of age at the time of their graduation are qualified to apply for the exemption certificate and letter through the students’ affairs division of the university.





