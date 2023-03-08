Leon Usigbe – Abuja

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The President arrived on Wednesday from the middle eastern country where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

At the UN conference in Doha, President Buhari joined the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and other world leaders to mobilize political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari used the opportunity of the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at the regional and global levels. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.

On arrival in Katsina, at 4.50 pm, President Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members, and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

The statement informed that President Buhari will remain in Daura until after the elections.

