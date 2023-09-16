Dear children, holiday has ended on Monday, you will be welcomed back to school. I am sure many thoughts would have been running through your mind. Some children shared their feelings about resumption.

Mary Ishola

I feel like being the first to get to school on Monday. I am enthusiastic; I feel very happy and elated because it has been a long holiday particularly for me. I will be very happy to see new faces (newcomers), teachers, classmates and schoolmates. The holiday has been boring on my own part and resuming to school will be so much fun.

Going back to school to learn after this long holiday will be so interesting; I mean learning with my classmates has always been very interesting and educating. Resuming school would be so much fun and every pupil should be looking forward to it.

Praise Adedokun

After the long holiday of more than a month, I feel so excited that I will be resuming at school. The long holiday has been an interesting one for my family and I. I don’t think I would ever forget. Why do I feel so excited?

Firstly, I am so happy because I will be resuming at a new school. The school is owned by my uncle. I have always wanted to attend the school and now it is a dream come true.

Secondly, I feel happy resuming back in school because I am moving to a new and higher class. I have always imagined how secondary school feels like but I can now experience it. This makes me so glad.

Also, I am happy about resumption because I will get to change environment and meet new people. I get bored by being in the same environment everyday, seeing the same set of people and repeating the same set of activities. I am so happy that things will change when I resume in a new school.





Lastly, I am excited about resumption because my school uniform will change from that of primary class to secondary class. I can now feel like a senior and dress like a senior student. This has been my desire and I am happy that it will now become a reality.

In conclusion, I so much look forward to resuming on Monday. I believe it is going to be a lot of fun.

Temiloluwa Ejigbile

I feel really happy resuming school on Monday because I will be in a new class and I have also missed my friends, classmates and teachers. As we are resuming school, I am looking forward to a more conducive area of learning, new changes in the school environment, as well as seeing more friendly teachers.

Zion Olorunfemi

I feel so happy because I will meet my friends again. The thought of one resuming in a new class with my friends also fills my mind.

I am ready to work hard during the new session to get good results that will make me glad and my parents be proud of me.

Damisifunre Olawoyin

My holiday was a very interesting one that made me happy. I helped my mother in doing house chores and other domestic activities.

My resuming school on Monday will definitely be an interesting one.

Oreoluwa Fadeyi

After a long break, resumption for a new academic session is very close by. On Monday, I will be excited to see my friends again and also meet new students joining us.

During the holidays, I called some of my friends, most of them travelled to other states.

In the new session, I have various goals for my academics. Firstly, I plan to be exceptional in my studies by inculcating the habit of reading. Moreover, I will pay more attention in class.

I also look forward to all the school programmes like excursions, inter-school debates, quizzes, club activities among others. I also look forward to seeing and meeting new teachers I know we will have new ones joining the school.

