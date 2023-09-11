The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.

This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.

The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity), the agreement does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

It added: “Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.”

The statement said that an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

It said Tinubu commended the UAE President for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.

UAE announced a visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022, following which all submitted applications were rejected and fees not refunded.

The country’s immigration authorities announced that all applications were halted until problems between the governments of the UAE and Nigeria were dealt with.





The authorities had said: “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”

