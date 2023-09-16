Nigerian singer and Marlin Records boss, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley has the comment section of his Instagram posts following backlash from critics.

This comes after over 126,000 people reportedly signed a petition to ban his record label Marlian Music.

The ‘Marlian’ crooner, TRIBUNE ONLINE reported, has been in the eye of the storm since the death of his former signee, Mohbad set social media ablaze this week.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle Friday night, Naira Marley described Mohbad as “an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Marlian Music”.

He said despite the fall-out the label never wished any harm on Mohbad.

However, findings by our reporter show the artiste locked his comment section on the two posts to avoid backlash from angry fans.

See screenshots below:

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command has said the corpse of the late singer would be exhumed for an autopsy to aid investigation into the cause of his death, if it is necessary.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, on Thursday night, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police would probe to know the cause of Mohbad’s death.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…