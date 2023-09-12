The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured.

Seyi Makinde described the disaster as saddening, expressing the solidarity of the people of Oyo State with the Moroccan Government during this trying period.

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, communicated his condolences via a press statement released and signed by his Chief Press secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

Governor Makinde prayed to God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

He said: “The Government and People of Oyo State stand in solidarity with the Government and People of Morocco at this trying period, following Friday’s earthquake that has left thousands dead and others injured.

“We express our heartfelt condolences on the loss of nearly 3,000 lives, and our prayers for the injured are that they have a speedy recovery.





“We equally commend the swift response of the Government towards rescue and provision of aids, while also praying for good speed for all agencies involved in rescuing victims.”

It would be recalled that the Africorp Consortium, a Moroccan business entity, had, through its business interest in Nigeria, Mouka Foam Limited, expressed its intention to expand its business in Nigeria by establishing a factory in Oyo State.

A delegation of Africorp Consortium, led by Mr Saad S. Berrada, the President, had paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in May this year, during which Governor Makinde pledged the government’s support to the company.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE