Nkem Owoh

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023.

Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best.

2. Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, Mr Kunle Okuneye, is another celebrity who lost his father. Bob confirmed his death via Snapchat on Monday, August 14, 2023.

3. Wizkid

Nigeria Afrobeat star Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, lost his mother, Dolapo Balogun, on August 18, 2023.

The Afrobeat superstar, who was in Europe at the time on a tour of his album, More Love Less Ego, received one of the most brutal news any human could get as his mum departed the world of the living.

4. Mercy Johnson

Also, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson lost her dad on May 5, 2023.

She shared the sorrowful news through her Instagram page.

She expressed grief over losing her father and said she would continue questioning why God took him.





She said, “My gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson, rest in peace. It now makes sense to me that God loves you more.”

5. Yul Edochie

Finally, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is another Nigerian superstar who lost a loved one.

Kambilichukwu, Yul’s second son, died earlier in the year. On March 30, news broke that the boy died after returning from school. Yul and his estranged wife, May, went off social media for months to honour their son as they mourned.

