Oodua Heritage Carnival begins

The Oodua Heritage Carnival, organised by Oodua Heritage International Organisation (OHIO), a socio-cultural body, begins today in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement by OHIO’s public relations director, Mr Afolabi Alli, the organisation was formed to create unity among the Odua people worldwide and to serve as a platform that is dedicated to the recovery of the Yoruba culture and heritage.

“OHIO will showcase local fabrics abroad to attract international investors to local products, and also create an avenue for interaction between Nigerians at home and in the diaspora for better cultural values,” he added.

The statement added that OHIO is also focused on empowering Yoruba youths by providing them tools or instruments to become self-reliant; while OHIO will be organised every year in order to project Yoruba culture as the best through the establishment of Yoruba Heritage Centre as it will also establish the ‘Oodua Heritage Scholarship Award’ for the benefit of all qualified Yoruba youths worldwide.

Meanwhile, visitation and dinner party with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is slated for Monday, November 23, to be followed by the visitation to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, as well as the conference and dinner with the grand patron of OHIO, Dr Adedoyin Adegboke, the following day.

The statement added that visitation to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji , is slated for November 25, while the visitation to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona as well as the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, will take place on November 27 ahead of the grand finale on Sunday, November 29, at Agodi Gardens, Ibadan.

OHIO was founded by Erelu Bolanle Amoke Kuku.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.