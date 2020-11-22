Bogunbe Paul premieres new movie, ‘Imo’

Popular movie maker and director, Adeshina Paul, otherwise known as Bogunbe, was estatic days back at the premiere of his latest movie, ‘Imo’, one that seeks to encourage young minds to seek more knowledge in life as it would add value to their lives.

The movie paraded top shots in the movie industry, including Muyiwa Ademola and Taiwo Ibikunle as they showed why they remained on top of their game in the movie industry after several years as thespians.

The premiere which was held at Mauve 21 also paraded cast and crew of the movie, including rising actress, Adeola Olusola, who plays the role of a young and bright student in her school where she is envied for always showing that she knows more.

Speaking to R about the new movie, Paul described the movie as one that took him on a long journey to achieve, adding that he experienced a lot of challenges during the movie shoot but he prevailed by the grace of God and the support of the good people around him.

“I didn’t even plan to make the movie but as soon as we started shooting, I discovered that the movie would be bigger than what I emphasised, so that motivated me to keep shooting to bring out something special for my fans around the world.”

The award-winning director added that his intention is to take the new movie to movie festivals as he has always done, insisting that he always pays attention to his movie because he knows it would be entertained at movie festivals around the world.

Also speaking on her role as the lead character, Adeola Olushola, otherwise known as Imo, commended the movie director for his patience and support while the movie was being shot, saying she could not have worked with a better director than Bogunmbe, who he described as a man with special talent.

The movie also parades stars such as Jibola Dabo, Ronke Adedeji, Benedict Ayoola, Funke Amodemaja, Peju Wahab, Mistura Asunmo, among others.

