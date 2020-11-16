Weekly review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections on the rise again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week (November 1 – 7) and the 937 cases recorded in the penultimate week (October 25 – 31).

Also, the 300 cases reported on Sunday, November 8 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the 35th week (August 23 – 29).

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 19,414 samples were collected for testing as of November 13, this shows a decrease when compared to the 58,795 tested the previous week.

So far, Nigeria has tested 705,809 since the pandemic broke out in February out of which 64,996 cases have been confirmed and 1,163 deaths recorded while 61,029 have since recovered. Currently, there are only 2,804 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis further showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. 9 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

10 persons died from the virus previous week (November 1 – 7) while 15 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (October 35 – 31).

Also, 1,145 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 1,209 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,090.

On Monday, 94 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 64,184.

On Tuesday, 152 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,336.

On Wednesday, 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 212 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 156 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 112 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,996.

See the breakdown of the 64,996 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 22,268 cases, followed by FCT – 6,371, Plateau – 3,719, Oyo – 3,617, Rivers – 2,914, Kaduna – 2,762, Edo – 2,685, Ogun – 2,099, Delta – 1,823, Kano – 1,760, Ondo – 1,720, Enugu – 1,332, Kwara – 1,084, Ebonyi – 1,055, Katsina – 965, Gombe –938, Osun – 940, Abia – 926, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 744, Imo – 648, Benue – 493, Nasarawa – 485, Bayelsa – 423, Ekiti – 341, Jigawa – 325, Akwa Ibom – 319, Anambra – 285, Niger – 283, Adamawa – 261, Sokoto – 165, Taraba – 153, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 89, Yobe – 82, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

