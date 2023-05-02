Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has denied its personnel involved in the killing of a man in the early hours of Tuesday at Brighters area of Minna.

The Command, in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Minna by its Public Relations Officer, DSC Nasir D. Abdullahi, said it was a false allegation labelled against NSCDC personnel

The Command while debunking the allegation described it “as false and baseless”, calling on the general public to disregard the allegation.

According to the statement, “NSCDC as a trained and law-abiding security organisation will never act in such barbaric and unethical manner.”

Meanwhile, the State Commandant, NSCDC Niger State Command, Commandant Ahmed Mohammed Dandare has urged the general public to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

