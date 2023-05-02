The NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani has asserted that academic qualifications with acquisition of skills will guarantee a secure future for graduate youths.

The State Coordinator made this assertion when she flagged-off the opening ceremony of 2023 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) in-camp programme recently.

Mrs Ani disclosed that the NYSC management in her wisdom introduced the intervention in 2012 as a means to reduce the high unemployment rate in the country which has greatly eroded the confidence of the graduate youths in the system.

“It is to efface this bleak and dreary picture that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was carefully designed in 2012 to equip corps members with hands-on training and entrepreneurship skill in order to be self-reliant and to contribute to the accelerated growth of the nation’s economy.

“My vibrant and ever resourceful children I am proud of, you are extremely lucky set of people to benefit from this ingenuity of the NYSC. The noble Scheme has designed an in-camp training which is relatively free for you to acquire a skill or two that will make you Independent and indispensable during and after the service year.

“Do not despise the little beginning and I want you to take advantage of the opportunity offered you to shift from looking for a paid job into becoming employers of labour. Great Entrepreneurs like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Femi Otedola, Otunba Mike Adenuga and Tony Elumelu started small but today, they have become household names in the country and outside the shores of African continent,” she said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE