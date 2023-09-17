The National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of three new executive vice presidents as part of its ongoing reforms to reposition the company for global competitiveness.

The announcement was made public in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad,

Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Saturday, 16th of September, 2023.

These new appointees are Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan (EVP, Upstream), Olalekan Ogunleye- (EVP, Gas, Power, and Energy), and Adedapo A. Segun( EVP, Downstream).

These new appointments also indicate the exit of three Executive Vice-Presidents of the company, who are due to retire in 2024 and have been compulsorily retired.

These are The Executive Vice-Presidents are Abdulkabir Ahmed (Gas, Power and New Energies), Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye (Upstream) and Adeyemi Adetunji (Downstream).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE