Five persons have died in a multiple accidents that occured before Foursquare Camp, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Sunday morning.

The incident, in a statement, by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Public Education Sector, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, happened at about 6.15am.

It was learnt that a total of 21 people,all male adults, were involved in the accidents, leaving 12 persons injured, five dead and remaining unhurt.

A total of three vehicles, a DAF truck marked KMC 810ZB; Toyota Bus with registration number TMA 244 XA and a Mitsubishi bus with no registration number on it.

Okpe said the suspected causes of the crashes was as a result of excessive speeding; tyre burst and loss of control on the part of the truck driver which made other vehicles rammed into it.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, advised motorists to shun the use of sub- standard tyres and also apply common sense speed limits especially in this rainy season.

