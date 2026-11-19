Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he readily accepted defeat in the 2015 presidential election, saying he was convinced that he was handing over power to a patriot who genuinely loved Nigeria.

Jonathan, who contested the election as the candidate of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost to the late Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), becoming the first incumbent Nigerian president to concede defeat in a presidential election.

He spoke on Thursday at the public presentation of a three-volume biography titled Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Presidential Biography, written by Dr Udu Yakubu.

Represented at the event by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Jonathan said his decision not to contest the outcome of the election was informed by his belief in Buhari’s patriotism and commitment to the country.

He said, “President Buhari is renowned for being that politician who was able to unseat a sitting incumbent. President Goodluck is renowned to be that sitting African president who handed over power without any form of contention. It was easy for President Goodluck to say, ‘Look, this is a statesman that I know that will love Nigeria.’ So there was no need for any form of contention. That is the story.”

Anyim, who also served as Senate President, said the mutual respect between Jonathan and Buhari was evident even when the latter was in opposition.

He recalled that Buhari received due recognition and courtesies throughout Jonathan’s administration, despite their political differences.

Also speaking, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser on General Duties in his office, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, said the publication was important because leaders who had occupied positions of authority should tell their stories.

He argued that failure to document personal experiences could allow others to shape the narratives surrounding their leadership, sometimes based on ignorance or ulterior motives.

“There is no doubt that those fortunate enough to occupy positions of authority cannot afford the luxury of silence. If you refuse to tell your story, others will tell it for you. You may scarcely recognise yourself in their accounts. Some will write from ignorance, others will write to advance an agenda, when weakness surrenders its voice,” he said.

Former Niger Republic President Mahamadou Issoufou, who chaired the occasion, said he attended as a personal friend and former Head of State, describing Buhari as a leader who respected constitutional term limits and facilitated the peaceful transfer of power.

However, Issoufou cautioned against treating the biography as the final account of Buhari’s political career and eight-year presidency.

“None of us can claim to have the final word on Muhammadu Buhari. Nor should any biography pretend to do so,” he said.

Former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), who removed Buhari from power in a military coup in 1985, described the late president as a comrade-in-arms.

Represented by former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed D. Abubakar, Babangida recalled their shared experiences in the military and subsequent involvement in Nigeria’s political development.

“Together, we travelled the path of training in the armed forces of our country. Together, we walked the trenches of danger for the common good. We forged our nation in peace and unity. And today, Nigeria is much better for it,” he said.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, also paid tribute to Buhari, describing him as a father figure, mentor and trusted family friend who supported him during difficult periods in his business.

Rabiu recalled facing challenges involving some government agencies, which he said threatened the survival of his business, adding that Buhari stood by him and insisted on fairness despite pressure from influential interests.

He said the former president’s intervention and commitment to justice helped save his business, expressing lasting gratitude for the support he received.

According to him, Buhari demonstrated integrity, humility and simplicity, while maintaining close personal relationships despite the demands of public office.

“To the nation, he was a President and a statesman. To me and my family, he was much more. He was a father figure, a cherished family friend and a source of wisdom, encouragement and comfort. His passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill,” Rabiu said.

In his remarks, the author, Dr Udu Yakubu, acknowledged Buhari’s support during the process of writing the three-volume work, saying the former president granted him access to information and personal accounts that strengthened the biography.

He said Buhari did not always agree with the assumptions behind his questions or provide the answers he expected, but remained willing to engage with him.

“He gave me something no biographer can manufacture: access to the subject while the subject was still alive.

“He did not always agree with the premise of a question. He did not always answer as I expected. But he answered,” Yakubu said.