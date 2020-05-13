NLNG signs contract for Train 7 construction

Shareholders of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) have signed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the commencement of NLNG’s Train 7 construction with the SCD JV Consortium, comprising affiliates of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo.

The signing of the EPC marks the commencement of the construction phase of the all-important Train 7 which upon completion will increase Nigeria’s LNG production from 22metric tonnes per annum to 30metric tonnes per annum.

Speaking during the signing of the contract on Wednesday via webinar, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, commended the management of NLNG for effective leadership and its efforts to ensure that the project comes to reality.

“This is a historic moment for Nigeria. Nigerians have been looking forward since the FID on the project was taken because of its importance to Nigeria and its shareholders.

“By signing the EPC, construction of Train 7 will now commence in earnest. Train 7 will help NLNG deepen domestic LPG initiative. Award of EPC is a welcomed news all over the world

“I assure the management of NLNG of President Muhammadu Buhari’s and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources support. Train 7 will be achieved within budget and within time.”

When asked whether the global pandemic ravaging the world won’t have negative impact on Train 7 construction, Sylva assures states that “we can’t say any project is immune to global pandemic but project must go on. Unless projects like this go on, economic situation won’t improve. This project will help us to defeat the pandemic.”

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, states that NLNG is a profitable brand and he expressed his delight for the signing of the EPC.

“Because of the value it will create and the potential it has, President Buhari instructed that NNPC must give all it takes to ensure that Train 7 is achieved. As we sign the EPC today, we all should ensure the project is delivered as scheduled,” he said.

He however assured that all factors have been considered before signing the EPC and that the project will survive the lull in the economy.

“This pandemic is not forever, it will go away and this project will be delivered in next five years,” he said.

Engr. Tony Attah, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, remarked that the EPC Contracts represents yet another milestone in NLNG’s journey towards achieving its vision of being a global LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria.

“With the award of the EPC Contracts to our preferred bidders (SCD JV), we are guaranteeing that our country remains significantly on the global list of LNG suppliers. This singular act clearly demonstrates our Shareholders’ determination and resolve to sustain the economic dividends that NLNG’s monetization of our vast natural gas reserves offers our great country Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed confidence in SCD JV Consortium’s proven competence, adding that the demonstration of an understanding of NLNG’s business philosophy by the Consortium will positively influence the execution of the Project and ensure zero harm to people, environment and host communities.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).

