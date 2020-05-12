COVID-19: Lagos State releases additional guidelines for reopened commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state.

According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the commissioner, Mr Tunji Bello, while speaking at a virtual media briefing on Monday, said these guidelines were measures adopted to ensure that the community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic is curtailed.

Bello said the guidelines are in accordance with Lagos State Public Health Law 2015 as well as Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and includes decontamination of premises/facilities by using government-certified outfits and approved disinfectants/fumigants.

The commissioner also mentioned the provision of personal hygiene facilities such as running water and soap for handwashing, digital thermometer, alcohol-based sanitisers and nose masks as well as adherence to operation at 60 per cent of staff strength to ensure physical distancing (for commercial, industrial facilities).

He emphasized that with the ravaging coronavirus, proper cleaning and sanitation of the facility environment which includes proper storage and proper waste disposal should be strictly adhered to in addition to the installation of appropriate environmental, safety and warning signages for employees and customers about required and suggested measures.

Bello stated that as part of the guidelines, organisations must work on the reconfiguration of spaces to permit the required distance between employees and between clients/ customers and also establish alternate means to serve customers, as applicable.

He also mentioned that organisations must plan work schedules and shifts to accommodate staggered shifts and in line with the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control guidelines.

Bello thereafter listed the affected facilities like supermarkets, stores and eateries.

Other affected services are industrial facilities: all manufacturing and packaging facilities, bulk terminals, logistics and haulage companies.

Also affected by these guidelines are corporate and financial business which include all banks and finance houses, bureau de change, insurance companies and corporate offices, construction camps and sites and commercial facilities: oil, gas, petrol and diesel depots, petrol and gas filling stations, bus parks and terminals, malls, grocery stores, supermarkets.

The commissioner also listed institutional facilities: all public and private schools across all tiers, government establishments, religious centres as well as residential facilities- private estates as part of the facilities affected by these guidelines whenever they are reopened.

