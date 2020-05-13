Ekiti diaspora leaders commend Fayemi for inclusive governance

The Ekiti State associations/professional organisations in North America and the United Kingdom (UK) and Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) subcommittee have commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for inclusive governance in the state.

They gave the commendation at the first interactive e-meeting on Saturday.

This was disclosed by Mrs Folusho Olaniyan, chairman of the Response Resource Mobilisation Committee set up Governor Fayemi to look beyond COVID-19 for the sustainable development of the state.

Olaniyan noted that the meeting was to stress the imperative of the diaspora participation in the development of the state and the readiness of the government to collaborate with its indigenes abroad towards achieving its development objectives.

She said: “I cannot overemphasise the importance of gathering data and I believe you can avail us this privilege by giving us the information of members of your respective organisations as the starting point of this comprehensive endeavour.”

Director-General of the Ekiti State Office of Transformation, Service and Delivery and Special Adviser to Governor Fayemi, Professor Bolaji Aluko, presented an overview of the government’s efforts at curtailing COVID-19 in the state during the deliberations.

He said: “This is the time for Ekiti indigenes in the diaspora to come together. If we cannot come together in the face of the existential threat that COVID-19 poses to our humanity, then there is no time we will ever come together.”

Aluko described the state’s preparedness as a “forward-looking approach,” noting that the state has started with a 10-bed isolation centre which has now been expanded to 150-bed courtesy of Sir Remi Omotosho and Access Bank, which donated 40 and 100 beds respectively.

President of Ekiti Parapo in New York, Mr Olufemi Falebita, thanked Governor Fayemi for his foresight, adding that the meeting was the beginning of something great in the state.

