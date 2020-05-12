Reps unhappy over mysterious deaths in Jigawa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata and ten others.

The house stressed the need to equip the testing centres with the necessary facilities and drugs.

The lawmaker, who observed that Jigawa State was one of the states that were completely insulated from the ravages of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until the index case was transferred from the custody of the Kano State government to the state, alleged that most Jigawa State indigenes who were infected in neighbouring states are being transported back to their communities in Jigawa State.

In his lead debate, Hon. Fulata observed that 40 percent of the Almajirai who were returned to Jigawa State from Kano State tested positive for the virus.

“The House is concerned about the alarming rate of community transmission which has started claiming lives as was the case in Hadeja, Dutse, Birinn Kudu, Gumel, Mallam Madori and many other local governments.

“The House is aware that Jigawa State has no single testing centre and most of the hospitals and health institutions are not equipped in terms of facilities, drugs and personnel.”

While commending the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19 for their prompt actions on the situation in Hadeja, the lawmakers urged Federal Government to discourage all the State Governments from returning infected persons to their states of origin.

To this end, the House mandated its Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to ensure compliance.

