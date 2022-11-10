NLC lauds Gov Bello over 2018 promotion implementation

The Kogi State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Onuh Edoka has commended Governor Yahaya Bello on the implementation of the 2018 promotion for Workers in the State.

Edoka, who gave the commendation Thursday at a news conference in Lokoja, also thanked the Governor for approving the Civil Service Commission to conduct the 2019-2022 promotion for Workers in Kogi State.

He appreciated the Governor for always putting smiles on the faces of workers in Kogi State adding that his name will forever be written in the history books as a leader whose tenure recorded remarkable achievement within a short period of time.

Edoka, equally thanked the Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Odiyo and the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Barrister Muhammed Tanko Musa for the role they both played to secure the approval from the State Government.

The NLC Chairman, however, appealed to the State Government, that since they have approved for implementation of 2018, the workers will be grateful as it is been implemented with immediate effect.

“Words alone cannot express our profound gratitude to our workers friendly Governor in Kogi State. Governor Bello has again proven his critics wrong in that he talks and acts on his words.

” The harmonious relationship between labour and the State Government is highly commendation. The present administration has made meaningful impacts on health, infrastructural development, education and many more.

“Under his watch, he single-handedly built Ganaja fly-over, rehabilitated Kogi Specialist Hospital, built Okene Reference Hospital which is a world-class health centre, built other health facilities across the three Senatorial Districts, construct roads across the State and he also transformed our educational centres by building Schools and many more.

“We can’t mention all he has done because of time. All we have to say is that Kogi Workers appreciate his good work in our dear State. Our prayer is that God will give him more wisdom to transform and meet the needs of Workers and the entire State in general,” he stated.

He urged all workers in the state service to support the Government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, stressing that, they would do all that is needful to ensure that, the present administration succeeds 100 per cent.

According to him, “The Nigeria Labour Congress will continue to support the activities and programmes of the Government with a view of ensuring that the dividend of democracy is greatly felt by workers in the State.

“We equally call on workers to show a maximum understanding to the Labour Leaders in the State as we are still following up on issues that have to do with their welfare in achieving the best for them.”

