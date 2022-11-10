Stroke no longer a disease of the elderly —Stroke Action

CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019, 63 per cent of strokes happened in people younger than 70 years.

Melifonwu, in a release, said raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of strokes, and the need for timely access to quality stroke treatment has become more important because globally, 1 in 4 Nigerians will have a stroke in their lifetime and this number has increased 50 per cent over the last 17 years.

According to her, “89 per cent of the global stroke deaths, and disability Combined, reside in low to middle-income countries. Around the world, there are 12.2 million new strokes per year one every three seconds, and every year 6.5 million people will die as a result.

“Knowing the signs of stroke is critical– face drooping, weak arm, and speech difficulties. Minutes can save lives, speech, mobility, independence and the need for timely access to quality stroke treatment. So, everyone stands to benefit from better community awareness of stroke.

“This is why we are working with the World Stroke Organization to deliver their Minutes Save Lives and Saving #Precious Lives campaign. We are proud to be part of the World Stroke Day Global activities.”