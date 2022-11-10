Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX

The local bourse extended the bullish run as the benchmark index gained 1.06 per cent to settle at 43,939.68 basis points.

The positive trading session at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, on Thursday, was spurred by gains witnessed in the share prices of MRS Oil, Dangote Cement and Access Holdings as the respective share prices of the large cap stocks appreciated by 9.83 per cent, 7.77 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.86 per cent.

Investors therefore earned N251.06 billion as the market capitalisation closed higher at N23.94 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. On the performance board, Courtville topped 13 others on the gainer’s table having appreciated in share value by 8.70 per cent while Julius Berger led 12 others on the laggard’s log after it’s share value depreciated by 9.81 per cent.

Also, performance was largely positive across sub-sectors, especially in the industrial sub-sector. Specifically, the NGX Industrial index rose by 3.51 per cent, followed by the NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Banking indices, which rose by 0.12 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Insurance and the NGX Consumer Goods indices fell by 1.72 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. Analysis of market activities on Thursday showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with total deals, volume, and value increasing by 3.57 per cent, 203.59 per cent and 71.01 per cent, respectively.

A total of 405 million shares valued at N3.10 billion were exchanged in 3,188 deals. Sterling Bank led the volume chart with 171.15 million units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N700.25 million.

