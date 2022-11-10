UPDATE: 65,699 PVCs, 904 ballot boxes, others destroyed as hoodlums attack INEC office in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, disclosed that about 65,699 Permanent Voter Cards, 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags and eight electric power generators were destroyed as hoodlums set the Abeokuta South Local Government office of the commission ablaze.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, obtained by the Nigerian Tribune.

Information had it that the hoodlums soaked loaves of bread in a petroleum product ignited it and threw it into the building.

The fire was reported to have affected the Commission’s store, conference room and Registration Area Officer’s office.

The security guard manning the INEC office, identified as Azeez Hamzat, was said to have put a distress call through to necessary authorities about the incident.

It was gathered that the Police at Ibara Division were contacted while Fire Fighters also raced to the scene to put out the fire.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that non-sensitive materials were affected in the incident, however, there were reports that no life was lost.

When contacted, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Niyi Ijalaye, described the development as shocking.





He said: “It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself. We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. The security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (toward securing our facilities).”