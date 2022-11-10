American rapper, 50 Cent, to shoot TV series on Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

50 cent, who is notable for having produced successful TV series such as Power, Power Book II, and Power Book III among others, took to Instagram in the late hours of Wednesday to announce his upcoming projects.

According to him, the decision to make the series is for the sake of his ‘scammers’.

Posting some pictures of the convicted fraudster, he wrote, “For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon ! GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss 🎯#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”

Hushpuppi was recently sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison by the United States District Court which means he’ll be locked up for another nine years after already serving two years behind bars.

The socialite and Instagram big boy was in June 2020 arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, over an extensive fraud scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the US, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was then extracted to the United States where he was charged with fraud and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US to ladder the proceedings.

While reacting to the proposed Hushpuppi-themed TV series by 50 Cent, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo took to the post comments section to plead with 50 Cent to give a Nigerian actor the opportunity to play the character.

50 Cent is, however, yet to give a hint about who will be playing the role of Hushpuppi in the upcoming series.





