National Population Commission (NPC), Federal Commissioner, in Niger, Malam Muhammad Dattijo Usman has reiterated that the conduct of 2023 population and housing census would be credible, reliable and acceptable.

He gave the assurance in a press conference held at IBB Pen House, Minna, on Monday in Minna, the state capital saying that “the questionnaire does not contain religion and ethnicity but basically on demographic socio-economic characteristics’.

Dattijo Usman noted that the NPC’s primary purpose for its establishment is to undertake the enumeration of the population of Nigeria periodically through census.

The federal commissioner reiterated that the commission is fully prepared for the census exercise in the country adding that it is going to be completely digital and transformative the first of its kind in the country.

He stated further that it has carried out 33 activities, with the two remaining ones ongoing which he said is the testing of newly procured PDAs and testing and retesting of census application.

Usman further disclosed that the postponement of the Population and Housing Census in Nigeria under the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration was not due to the unpreparedness of the commission, adding that they were only waiting for directive to commence the census under the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the exercise any moment from now.

