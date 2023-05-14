The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed “woeful” since its emergence in 2015.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric made it known that the outgoing government failed woefully in every sector except infrastructure.

His words; “President Buhari didn’t perform well for this country. He failed in every sector of the nation throughout his eight years in power.

“President Buhari’s government didn’t give Nigerians joy. It’s quite unfortunate that things turned out this way, the country has been seriously damaged. He didn’t add any value to this country, He is leaving it worse than he left it. He is not to be blamed totally, He wasn’t in charge of the government.

“In terms of education, so many people couldn’t progress. People spent more than four years in school because of Buhari’s failure.

“Economically, things are very difficult for Nigerians. The economy is in one of it’s worse state as we speak.

“Security wise, there was no serious improvement.”

Primate Ayodele slammed the government for corrupt practices while praying that the country never witness a government like his again.

“The government is really corrupt. No respect for human rights and rule of law. I pray we never witness another government like President Buhari.

“The only thing he should be praised for is infrastructure but every other thing, He failed at them.

“Whoever will take over must not follow Buhari’s steps,” he said.





