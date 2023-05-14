Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after the death of another popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi.

The thespian, who acted in Yoruba movies, was said to have fallen down in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE, highlights seven (7) things you probably don’t know about late Murphy Afolabi:

1. Born on May 5, 1974, Afolabi got into the movie industry in 2001.

2. The graduate of Ire Polytechnic, Osun State, appeared in over 60 movies before his death.

3. His film credits include ‘Ifa Olokun’, ‘Omowunmi’, ‘Jimi Bendel’, ‘Wasila Coded’, ‘Olokiki Oru’, and ‘Idera’.

4. Besides being fond of writing scripts and producing films in the Yoruba language, the late veteran actor enjoys an exciting life full of entertainment, happy and sometimes scary moments.

5. During his lifetime, he was the CEO of Fatuns Films Production.

6. The late Duro Ladipo was reportedly among the legends that influenced Murphy’s career.

7. There is no public records about the late actor’s wife but reportedly has three kids, two boys and a girl: Olamilekan, Moyosore, and Fathia.

