A man identified as Idris Aminu has allegedly killed his 75 years old stepmother, Mrs Salamatu Aminu with a pestle in the Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the suspect had attempted to kill the old woman with poison three days ago but she survived.

Tribuneonline reliably gathered that the suspect had alleged that her stepmother was a witch and that was why he is not a successful person in life.

As a result, he first made an attempt to poison the woman fortunately, the woman survived his trap until he finally decided to kill her with a pestle while sleeping in her room.

Sources further disclosed that it was the daughter of the old woman that found the lifeless body of her mother in the room.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah said the suspect has been arrested by the command.

According to him, the old woman was sleeping when her stepson killed her with a pestle, stressing that the suspect will be charged in court as soon as possible after the investigation might have been completed.

