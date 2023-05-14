THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has created tension in the party.

This is coming after APC acknowledged zoning arrangement for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly last Monday. The development caused rumpus in thr party as Governor of Ondo State and chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, reproached the zoning arrangement.

The chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum said, “Intentions and motives of the zoning formula represent early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned Presidency for our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock Power Buttons.”

Akeredolu, in a statement personally issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday, noted that “it is trite to aver, that, it stands logic on the head that one geo-political zone, Northwest in this regard, will be favoured with two presiding officers positions out of four while North Central suffers the consequences for its innocence and shrewd loyalty by having none.”

Meanwhile, a coalition tagged the G-6, a group of aggrieved aspirants presented a joint petition before the ruling APC National Working Committee (NWC) on zoning arrangement the leadership positions in the House of Representatives, aggrieved aspirants for the seat of Senate President also stormed the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

In the team were former Zamfara State Governor who won election to represent Zamfara West, Senator Abdul Aziz Yari; Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa and former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The three Senators who addressed the APC National Working Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, expressed their displeasure over neglect of zoning. Senator-elect for Zamfara West, warned that a gang-up of the lawmakers from the Northern region against the Senators Godswill Akpabio-Jibrin Barau, South-South/North West ticket might lead to opposition taking the leadership roles.

Meanwhile, a report emerged that some leaders in the ruling APC positioning themselves as power hawks in the incoming government of Bola Tinubu have begun deft moves to break the resistance of lawmakers unhappy with the party’s consensus arrangement on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

So far, the hawks, it was reported, have succeeded in coercing Honourable Ado Doguwa, a vocal member of the group of House of Representatives lawmakers asking members be allowed to freely elect their leaders, to back out of the race and withdraw solidarity for the group.

Doguwa, who is currently the Majority Leader of the House, was part of a coalition challenging the choice of Tajudeen Abass, a favoured candidate of Tinubu, for the office. Checks revealed that Doguwa, who did join the protest against the emergence of Abass, also excuse himself from the formal declaration of Wase for the speakership at an elaborate ceremony held at the weekend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Assault on police officer:’ IGP orders ‘immediate arrest’ of Seun Kuti





The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said the incident occurred in Lagos.

Mr Kuti is the youngest child of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In a video circulating on the internet, the singer was seen hitting an officer. However, in the short clip, the officer didn’t retaliate.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement reads.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

However, in his reaction late Saturday evening, Mr Kuti, on his Instagram handle, said he was the victim in the incident.

He alleged that the officer tried to kill him and his family members.

“He tried to kill me and my family.

I have the proof, but I no dey chase clout,” he posted.

“He has apologised, and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Ex-power minister arrested over alleged N22bn fraud

A former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in connection with an alleged N22bn fraud.

EFCC sources familiar with the matter said Mamman, who was a minister under the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from 2019 to 2021, was arrested and detained at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday after he appeared for questioning.

Buhari had sacked Mamman in 2021, following a minor shake-up in his cabinet.

EFCC sources said the ex-minister is being grilled in connection with a probe into alleged corruption to the tune of N22bn in the execution of some power projects.

In 2020, while still serving, Mamman alleged that there was a cabal in his ministry denying Nigerians electricity.

Peter Obi: I must become President of Nigeria

Labour Party’s candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi declared that he must become Nigeria’s president, notwithstanding the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The LP Presidential candidate declared: “Anyone who thinks I am on a transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I am sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.”