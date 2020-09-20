Newborn safely delivered under Ajah bridge

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that its ambulance team at Eti-osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35-year-old woman of a live male baby.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA, told Newsmen on Saturday that the baby was delivered at about 4:30 p.m under the Ajah Bridge.

”The lady, who has no home nor family in Lagos, is from Cross River State.

”Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panelists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

Newborn safely delivered

Lagos Assembly commends LASU for being number two in Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commended the Lagos State University (LASU) for its attainment as the second-best university in Nigeria, the 11th in Africa and one of the first 500 in the world based on the latest world rating of universities.

Newborn safely delivered

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…