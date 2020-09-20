It is well and it shall be well so don’t give up (II)

Last time we began talking about the need not to allow the prevailing adverse environment get us grounded. It is an obvious fact that life is extremely tough for many people at this time. The corona virus pandemic has dealt a bad blow on virtually every sector of society and it has spared no nation. Economies are collapsing. Nations are going into recession. People are losing jobs. Governments are at a loss as to what to do. People are disenchanted. People are confused. Discouragement. Disenchantment ad despair fills the air. There is doom and gloom everywhere. The tales of woe seem unending.

The truth of the matter is that things could have been worse.

“When things are bad, we take comfort in the thought that they could always get worse. And when they are, we find hope in the thought that things are so bad they have to get better.” Malcolm S. Forbes

As long as we have life there is hope.

“But whoever is among the living has hope; a live dog is better than a dead lion” Ecclesiastes 9.4

We have not been called to conform but to transform our environment. We are not meant to be thermometers that adjusts to the environmental temperature but we are to be thermostats that determine temperature. You have not been called to be swallowed up by the environment but to give direction and make headway in living a life of impact. You have been called to stand out. You are designed to live a life of significance.

Now, more than ever before is the time to face up to life and be determined to make a difference. If you unduly focus on the state of things you will lose heart and vegetate and surrender to live a mediocre, unfulfilled life. Looking down will get you down but looking up will help you see that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t be boxed in by whatever you see or hear – take time to think beyond the box. Think creatively, think positively, think strategically and your life will stand out even in these hard times.

“Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking.”Romans 12:3a. (The Message).

Much as life is tough it’s also a time to learn lessons.

“Sometimes life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. Throughout every person’s life, there will be hard times where it’s forecasted to be dark and gloomy, with seemingly constant showers. And when it rains, it pours. It is important to use these difficult times as life lessons, growing and shaping you to blossom into a stronger and wiser person every day!“ Ed Lester

There is hope so don’t give up. When the going gets tough it should build your stamina to withstand adversity.

A major lesson and trait you must develop to succeed in life is resilience.

“Attributes of resilient people: They are not paralyzed by obstacles life throws their way. They tend to look at setbacks and failures as learning opportunities to do better. They focus their energy more on things and situations that are within their control. They are committed to the goals they’ve set for themselves and the pursuit of their dreams.” Happierhumans.com

CONCLUDED

