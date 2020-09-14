Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

The newly appointed Royal Fathers include Oba Ezekiel Ajibola Omobanjo as the Oloke of Oke-Opin in Ekiti Local Government Area ((3rd Class); Oba Abdulwahab Bolaji Usman as the Onimosudo of Masudo in Ifelodun Local Government Area (4th Class).

Others are Oba Simeon Ibiyinka Olaonipekun as the Oba of Afin ile-ire in Ifelodun Local Government Area (4th Class Chief); Oba Moses Ademola Adeshina as the Asaoro of Alasaro in Ifelodun Local Government Area (4th Class Chief); Oba Abdulwahab Aboyeji Ayanda Ogunbiyi as the Eleku of Odo- Eku in Isin Local Government Area (4th Class Chief); and Oba Ganiyu Toyin Olanrewaju as Oninaja of Inaja Alaro in Oyun Local Government Area (4th Class Chief).

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen, said the event again demonstrated the respect of the administration for the traditional institutions.

AbdulRazaq urged the traditional rulers to continue to carry their people along in the discharge of their responsibilities to their communities and to support the State Government’s policy thrusts in their domains.

“It is my fervent prayer that your reign will enhance peace, progress and development in your various domains and the State at large,” he said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Abdulrazaq Babatunde Alabere said the event was a dream come true for the appointees, praying God Almighty to grant them long and peaceful reign.

“I want to urge the Royal Fathers to use numerous human and material resources at your disposal for the good of your people and to enhance accelerated development at your various domains,” Alabere said.

He said the Royal Fathers are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation, internal cohesion, socio-economic and political development as they are custodians of tradition and culture of the people.

