The veteran actor and playwright left indelible footprints in Nigeria’s film industry.

THE curtains fell on an illustrious theatre career on the afternoon of Thursday, September 17, when veteran actor, playwright, producer and traditionalist, Chief Jimoh Aliu (MFR), breathed his last at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The 86-year-old had only seven days previously completed the shoot of his latest movie, ‘Olowo Ite’ when he became poorly indisposed and was taken to the hospital. Though he was old, he was still vivacious and ambulant.

“I do not know what I have done to deserve this type of health and well-being from the Almighty God. I must say it is God because whether you use ‘medicine’ or anything, one day you will die. I cannot even imagine it myself that I am that old because I still exercise. If you watch me train my apprentices during dance lessons, you will be amazed,” he had told Art and culture’s Femi Oguntayo in an interview last year.

That he would not pull through was the last thought on the minds of his admirers, associates and family members. Given his excellent health up to that point, death was the least expected outcome. Besides, he had survived previous scares and incidents. He once lost three children days apart but remained equanimous.

This time, however, his creator, who had endowed him with varied creative and healing skills as a Babalawo, decided his time was up.

Born November 11, 1934, in Okemesi Ekiti, Chief Aliu, also fondly called Aworo, began acting in 1959 after joining the defunct Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group. He left in 1966 to form his troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party, in Ikare, Ondo State. He also served in the Nigerian Army.

The Agba Osere (Master Actor), left indelible prints in a career spanning over four decades. He delighted people across the South-West with several stage productions before migrating to TV and then movie making. Who can forget his monstrously popular TV series, ‘Arelu’ which turned part of South-West into ghost towns on evenings when it was shown on TV. Even the notorious ‘Danfo’ drivers would stop work to watch favourite characters including Fadeyi Oloro, Orisabunmi, Aramoka (the man with the bulbous breasts) and the delightful dwarves, Owo Otori and Toromagbe.

It was the same with ‘Yanpon-Yanrin’. One of the memorable lines from that series was an episode where he was lamenting the loss of his wife and wondering who would give him good food and a tasty stew as she did. “Lojo saki, edo, araeran ati panla” (all referring to innards of a cow or goat), he wailed.

Some of his other famous movies were ‘Agbaarin’, ‘Fopomoyo’ (starring King Sunny Ade), ‘Afopina’ and ‘Ajalu’.

Apart from his productions, Chief Aliu was also active in the industry, being a two-term president of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (ANTP). He contributed immensely to Nollywood as well as the lives of several artists.

His 85th birthday celebration last December at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State featured many Nollywood celebrities who came to pay homage to the icon. His ex-wife, Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi), with whom he had separated for 22 years, also attended the event and performed on the stage.

Expectedly, tears have not stopped flowing for the iconic actor and traditionalist who was buried in his hometown on Friday.

Reliving memories of the artist and healer, Director, Business Development and Event Management, National Theatre, Abiodun Abe, began: “His exit is so painful, and I feel sad that I haven’t spoken with him since the COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Chief Jimoh Aliu was a total theatre practitioner; a distinguished scenographer. He designed his set; he was a set designer, costumier, and fantastic actor. Baba was a perfectionist; there were no half measures with him. Everything must be right. I watched him in secondary school and also enjoyed him in primary school as he brought his plays to us in towns and villages.

“He inspired me to venture into technical theatre. When he did ‘Afopina’, there was a part he called ‘agbedemeji orun ati aye’. I left secondary school before I realised it was ultraviolet rays he used to achieve that and it was the reason we were severely warned not to light a match or torchlight in the hall. He was ingenious; he didn’t use calico for the background but used boards to create scenery. His paintings could frighten people. Baba was very talented that he designed his lighting too.

“Principally, he was the person that ignited the designer fire in me. I was always interested in other aspects apart from acting, and I got to the university before I realised what he was doing was scenography. Chief Jimoh Aliu was a great man. An achiever, he spoke his mind. Baba was brutally frank. He would be missed.”

Governor of his home state, Dr Kayode Fayemi also on Friday, mourned his demise. “Baba lived an impactful life. He served our dear state, nation and humanity with the best of his creative talent. We shall miss him sorely, but we are grateful to God for the legacies he left behind. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Governor said.

Though the cock has crowed after him (akuko ti ko leyin omokunrin), Chief Jimoh Aliu, MFR, lives on in the hearts of people through his didactic and entertaining works.

